Balakrishna expresses grief & offers condolences as AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passes away

Balakrishna issued a statement to express his grief on the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh Minister Goutham Reddy, who was 50 years. The actor also offered condolences to his family as his demise news came as a huge shock to the entire Telugu state.

The note, which was released on social media read, "The sudden death of Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy has come as a shock to me. Gautam Reddy, who received his higher education abroad, entered politics and became known as a good young man who was integrated with everyone, regardless of party affiliation. It is unfortunate to lose such a new generation of leaders at such a young age. Gautam Reddy and his family want peace for the soul | I extend my deepest sympathies to the members. Your Nandamuri Balakrishna."

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, 50, passed away on Monday morning due to a heart attack. The minister's sudden demise has shocked the people of the state.

For the unversed, Balakrishna is also a politician. He is an elected member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Hindupur constituency since 2014 from his father's party Telugu Desam.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna's NBK107 with Gopichand Malineni went on floors recently a few days ago. The shoot is taking place in Telangana’s Sircilla town. While Shruti Haasan will be paired opposite Balakrishna, Duniya Vijay will play the antagonist.

In the meantime, Balakrishna was last seen on the big screen in Boyapati Srinu’s Akhanda. The film was a huge success at the box office and even got raving reviews from the audience.

