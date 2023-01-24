Balakrishna makes disrespectful comments on Akkineni Nageswara Rao; Akhil and Naga Chaitanya react

Nandamuri Balakrishnas' speech from the success bash of Veera Simha Reddy has caught the headlines. The actor irked a controversy after he spoke disrespectfully towards veteran actors Akkineni Nageswara Rao and SV Ranga Rao. Now, the grandsons of ANR and actors Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni reacted to Balakrishna's words and issued a statement. Speaking at the event, Balakrishna made an unexpected comment on legendary actors Akkineni Nageswar Rao and SV Ranga Rao as he said “My father Sr NTR had some contemporaries, aa Ranga Rao (referring to SV Ranga Rao), Akkineni, Thokkineni, and some others" while referring to Sr NTR’s contemporaries.

Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni issue statement about Balakrishna's disrespectful words on ANR Naga Chaitanya took to his social media handle and hit out at Balakrishna's disrespectful words about Akkineni Nageswar Rao and SV Ranga Rao. The Manam actor said that disrespecting the legendary actor is degrading themselves. The statement read, "Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu and S.V Ranga Rao garu's creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu Cinema. Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves." Akhil Akkineni also issued the same statement. Nagarjuna is yet to react to the controversy.

