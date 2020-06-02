Balakrishna questions Chiranjeevi & others who went to US to raise funds last year: What happened after that?

Balakrishna questions Chiranjeevi and others who went to the US to raise funds last year for the construction of Movie Artists Association (MAA) building.

Nandamuri Balakrishna recently made harsh comments against Megastar Chiranjeevi and other celebrities on not being invited to the meetings with Talasani. The actor is apparently upset and thinks that politics should not be mixed with cinema. Now, Nandamuri Balakrishna has hit the headlines yet again as he questions about the Movie Artists Association (MAA) wanted to build a building for itself for which Chiranjeevi and others visited the US to raise funds.

"There is too much sycophancy and hypocrisy in the film industry. The Movie Artists Association wanted to build a building for itself at a cost of Rs 5 Cr. Many actors, including Chiranjeevi, went to the US to raise funds. I was not even invited. What happened to that project? There is no progress on that front till now," Balakrishna said in an interview to a YouTube channel.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi relives old vacation with wife and compares his ‘Joyful’ and ‘Jail’ full holidays; Check PHOTO

"The government is hell-bent on restarting film shootings. Why? It's because they want revenues. We pay the highest amount of taxes. When we are that important and members of the film industry have good equations with the (Telangana) government, why can't they get incentives announced in favour of Tollywood?" Balakrishna was quoted by IndiaGlitz as saying during an interview.

Credits :Indiaglitz

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×