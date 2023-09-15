Balakrishna, Ravi Teja, and Thalapathy Vijay's films to WITNESS a massive box office clash on Dussehra?

Dussehra is all set to be a wonderful time for cinema fans, with not one, not two, but three major films releasing in the third week of October. With Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, gearing up to hit the silver screen on 19th October, it has been confirmed that Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao will release the next day, on October 20th.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is helmed by Vamsee, known for his 2015 crime-comedy film Dongaata. The film is set in the 1970s and tells the story of the mastermind thief and bandit of Stuartpuram, Tiger Nageswara Rao. The titular character is played by Ravi Teja. Apart from the Dhamaka actor, the film also features Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Gayatri Bhardwaj and Murali Sharma in prominent roles. The film is expected to be the Disco Raja actor’s first pan-Indian film. The music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash, known for films like Soorarai Potru, Maaran, Aayirathil Oruvan, etc.

Earlier, there was a rumor that the release of the film was preponed and that it would be released on September 29th. However, the producers of the film, Abhishek Agarwal Arts confirmed on social media that the film would hit the theaters on 20th October.

Check out the post below

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest film Bhagavanth Kesari is also preparing for its release on October 19th. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is said to be an action-comedy film. The film features Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, Arjun Rampal, and Priyanka Jawalkar in prominent roles.

On the same date, Leo, the much anticipated fifth directorial of Lokesh Kanagaraj is scheduled to hit the theaters. The film features Thalapathy Vijay as the protagonist and also has familiar faces like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, and more. It is expected that Leo would be the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe or the LCU for short. The music composition for the film has been done by Anirudh Ravichander and is being edited by Kanagaraj’s frequent collaborator Philomin Raj.