Balakrishna reacts to comments on Akkineni Nageswara Rao after Naga Chaitanya and Akhil slam him

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Akkineni controversy has caught big attention. The Veera Simha Reddy actor's disrespectful comments on Akkineni Nageswara Rao and SV Ranga Rao have created a rage with fans demanding an apology from Balakrishna. Well, now, Balakrishna reacted to the controversy and said his words have been taken out of context. Balakrishna, who recently interacted with the media, opened up about the Akkineni controversy and said, "Babai (ANR) loves me more than his own kids. He was always MORE affectionate towards me and I have huge respect towards him and my words have been taken out of context."

Balakrishna's Akkineni controversy For unversed, Balakrishna irked a controversy after he spoke disrespectfully towards veteran actors Akkineni Nageswara Rao and SV Ranga Rao at the success party of Veera Simha Reddy. Speaking at the event, Balakrishna said, “My father Sr NTR had some contemporaries, aa Ranga Rao Akkineni, Thokkineni, and some others (referring to SV Ranga Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao)." The grandsons of ANR and actors Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni condemned Balakrishna's words and issued a statement. The statement read, "Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu and S.V Ranga Rao garu's creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu Cinema. Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves."

The legendary actor SV Ranga Rao's grandsons issued a clarification note and request everyone not to mock the words of Balakrishna about SVR and create unnecessary discussions over it. They requested everyone to not create differences btw their two families."



Professional front Nandamuri Balakrishna has teamed up with Anil Ravipudi for his next, which is tentatively titled NBK108. According to reports, Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Rampal are part of the film as well. However, an official confirmation about the cast and crew is awaited. Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with his next project titled Custody. The upcoming project is a bilingual film and is directed by Venkat Prabhu. Custody is set to release in theaters on May 12, 2023. Akhil Akkineni, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his upcoming action film Beast.

