Balakrishna shows off his dance moves as he graces the Indian Idol Telugu semi-finals; PICS

Balakrishna's fans are impatient to see his next project alongside director Gopichand Malineni. Taking time off from his busy shooting sessions, the star recently graced the singing reality competition, Indian Idol Telugu. He was present at the show as a special guest which has entered its semi-final round. Balakrishna's presence made the episode a memorable one as the star flaunted some enchanting dance moves during the episode.

Indian Idol Telugu is hosted by Srirama Chandra and ace music director S Thaman, singer Karthik, and actress Nithya Menen are the primary judges on the show.

Check out the pictures below:

In the meantime, tentatively titled NBK107, this much-hyped drama is based on real incidents. It is believed that the team is currently shooting some high-action sequences in Sircilla town in Telangana.

The makers have also unveiled the intriguing first look of Balakrishna from the flick. The still has the protagonist in a rough look. He is seen flaunting a rudraksha mala around his neck and dons a black shirt and brown panache. The first look from the movie has increased the fan's excitement to watch the film on the silver screens.

For the unversed, Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play the heroine in NBK107 opposite Balakrishna. Duniya Vijay will be seen as the antagonist, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose and Lal Paul will essay prominent roles in the flick.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the reputable banner of Mythri Movie Makers, celebrated composer S Thaman is providing the film's music. Rishi Punjabi is the cinematographer, and accomplished writer Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues. Navin Nooli is the editor for the film. The difficult stunts for the venture have been choreographed by action directors Ram-Lakshman duo. The release date for NBK107 has not been announced by the makers as of now.

