Balakrishna, Soundarya's Narthanasala to finally release online; Details Inside

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Soundarya's Narthanasala is finally getting OTT release. Balakrishna’s dream project, which was left unfulfilled is releasing online on October 24, on the occasion of Dussehra. The mythological film has been directed by Balayya himself. In a statement, Balakrishna revealed he will donate all the money of the film to the charity. The film will premiere online on NBK Theatre through Shreyas ET. Late actor Soundarya will be seen playing the role of Draupadi. Sri Hari will essay the role of Bheema and Sarath Babu will be seen as Dharma Raju.

Balakrishna has played three roles (Arjuna, Bruhannala, and Keechakudu), while Sai Kumar enacted Duryodhanudu. Late actor Srihari and Uday Kiran play the roles of Bheemudu and Abhimanyudu, respectively. Narthanasala, the long-pending project also features Asin as Uttara, Sarath Babu as Dharmaraju, Kota Srinivasa Rao as Virata Raju and veteran director K Vishwanath in a crucial role. The major part of the film was shot but it got shelved after actress Soundarya passed away. The makers had no plans to release Narthanasala but finally, it is releasing online.

Soundarya and her brother Amarnath died in an aircraft crash near Bangalore on April 17. 2004, while they were on their way to Karimnagar to a campaign. Soundarya joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2004.

