Balakrishna’s NBK108 eyeing for a Dussehra release

After the thundering success of his previous film Veera Simha Reddy, God of Masses Balakrishna has already midway through his next film which is tentatively titled #NBK108. Balakrishna delivered yet another hit with Veera Simha Reddy and has increased his stock and fans are expecting a bigger, better, and more entertaining film from their favourite star. The new film is being directed by the blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi of Raja The Great fame.

Title Poster and an Auspicious release date

The film bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens banner is expected to be a mass commercial entertainer with the right amount of family-based drama thrown into the mix. The very first poster for that film was released by the team on Ugadi and the fans have been excited about updates ever since the team obliged with a possible release date for Dussehra during “Ayudha Pooja for Vijayadashami. The poster shared by the team had Balakrishna in the background with feisty eyes and a Kaali Maa image in the foreground which has led to many speculations from fans on the character’s mythological connection.

The supporting cast and technical team

The film will see Balakrishna share the screen with Kajal Aggarwal, with also actress Sreeleela in the supporting cast. However, the team has not disclosed the rest of the ensemble cast and is keeping it under wraps for the time being. NBK108 will have music composed by Thaman and action choreography will be done by V Venkat. Fans are looking forward to the teaser which will be coming out in the coming months

