Balakrishna's new look has caught everyone's attention; Ram Gopal Varma trolls him and says 'yuck'

Balakrishna's new look has taken social media by storm. The actor is seen sporting a full moustache, white beard and bald look, which has sent social media into a frenzy. There is too much craze among the YSRC MLAs, who clicked selfies with the TDP leader. One of the photos sees Chandrababu, YSRC MLAs Roja and others in one frame with Balayya. The other picture sees Balakrishna posing for a selfie taken by Roja. Also seen are MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy, Kapu Ramachandrareddy, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Abbayya Chowdary, Vasantha Krishna Prasad among others. This picture even caught Ram Gopal Varma's attention who trolled Balayya over his look.

RGV poked fun at the actor by calling him Dishti Bomma on twitter. Without mentioning his name in the tweet, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Wowww Roja Garu looks like a HERO and some guy who I don’t know on her right looks like yuckk..He’s spoiling her beauty by spoiling the frame with his face ...Or maybe he is her Dishti Bomma." Ram Gopal Varma is known for his controversial comments and tweets and he does it yet again. This is not for the first time that the filmmaker has needled Balakrishna over political or personal reason. Though the two have worked together, their bitter sour relationship has always been the highlight.

Wowww Roja Garu looks like a HERO and some guy who I don’t know on her right looks like yuckk..He’s spoiling her beauty by spoiling the frame with his face ...Or maybe he is her Dishti Bomma pic.twitter.com/4uO19G6rZL — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 22, 2020 Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma announced his web series based on the Mumbai underworld. The director's last film Beautiful hit the screens earlier this month. The film was directed by Agasthya Manju with Parth Suri and Naina Ganguli in lead roles.

