Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy gets release date; Clashes with Waltair Veerayya and Varasudu

by Priyanka Goud   |  Published on Dec 03, 2022 03:20 PM IST  |  328
Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy gets release date
Nandamuri Balakrishna's highly anticipated film Veera Simha Reddy has joined the Sankranthi release race. The film will hit the theatres on January 12, on the occasion of the biggest festival, Makar Sankranti. The action entertainer will clash at the box office with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Thalapathy Vijay's Varasudu.

