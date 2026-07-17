Balan The Boy OTT Release: When and where to watch Chidambaram’s psychological drama thriller online

Balan: The Boy, starring Farzana Palathingal in the lead role, was released in theaters on June 19, 2026, after being selected for sale at the Marché du Film section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Following its theatrical release in India, the film is now heading for its OTT debut. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Balan: The Boy

Balan: The Boy is set to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming from July 31, 2026. The official update about the film's digital release was shared by the platform online.

Here’s the post

Official trailer and plot of Balan: The Boy

Balan: The Boy follows Balan (The Boy), who is raised by his Amma (The Mother) while growing up in a women's correctional facility. After they leave, his mother keeps them constantly on the move, changing their identities and backgrounds to escape their past. As she teaches Balan to survive by trusting no one, the two briefly find stability in a quiet hill village before unexpected events separate them.

Years later, Balan is taken in by Abbas, who promises to help him find his Amma. Guided by the survival lessons she taught him, Balan sets out on a journey to reunite with her. As he follows the trail of his mother's past, he is forced to make difficult choices that test his resilience and determination. His journey eventually leads to a reunion, but instead of bringing complete peace, it reveals the lasting impact of the life they have endured.

Ultimately, Balan and his mother find themselves returning to a familiar cycle shaped by fear and paranoia. The film also keeps the real names of Amma and Balan undisclosed.

Cast and crew of Balan: The Boy

Balan: The Boy stars Adhisheshan KR, Farzana Palathingal, and Muhammad Zinaan in the lead roles. The film also features Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish AD, Beena Antony, and Sandra Chandran in key roles. Tovino Thomas appears in an extended cameo role.

Directed by Chidambaram, known for Manjummel Boys, the film is based on a screenplay by Suriya47 director Jithu Madhavan. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the film features music composed by Sushin Shyam.

Shyju Khalid has handled the cinematography, while Vivek Harshan is responsible for the editing.

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