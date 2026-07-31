Balan The Boy Review: Chidambaram's slow-burn thriller captures attention with emotional depth and eerie atmosphere

Directed by Manjummel Boys fame Chidambaram, Balan - The Boy was released in theatres on June 19, 2026. Following its theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on ZEE5. Here’s the Pinkvilla review of the film.

The Plot

Balan - The Boy follows Balan (The Boy), who grows up with his Amma (The Mother) in a correctional facility. After they leave, his mother keeps them constantly on the move by changing their identities and backgrounds to escape their troubled past. She teaches Balan to survive by trusting no one, and the two eventually find temporary stability in a quiet hill village before unforeseen events separate them.

Years later, Balan is taken in by Abbas, who promises to help him reunite with his Amma. Guided by the survival lessons he learned from his mother, Balan embarks on a journey to find her. As he uncovers pieces of her past, he faces difficult choices that test his resilience and determination. His journey leads to a reunion, but it also reveals the lasting impact of the life they have endured.

What works in Balan: The Boy

Balan - The Boy stands out for its unconventional narrative structure, focusing on psychological depth and character-driven storytelling rather than a straightforward chronological approach. Written by Aavesham’s Jithu Madhavan, the screenplay explores themes of survival, identity, and the consequences of difficult choices.

One of the film’s biggest strengths is its ability to create suspense through everyday situations rather than relying heavily on twists. As the story moves through different phases of Balan’s life, the tension gradually builds.

The film’s world-building is another highlight, with the narrative shifting from seemingly peaceful surroundings to more unsettling realities. The emotionally complex relationship between Amma and Balan forms the heart of the story, adding depth to their journey.

The first half is particularly effective, establishing the characters, setting, and psychological tension with strong writing.

On the technical front, Balan: The Boy impresses with its visual style. The cinematography uses tight close-ups and confined framing to enhance the sense of tension, while the muted colour palette and effective use of light and shadows create an immersive atmosphere.

Sushin Shyam’s restrained background score complements the narrative by enhancing suspense without overpowering the scenes. The editing maintains a steady rhythm, balancing quieter emotional moments with intense sequences.

Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Balan: The Boy

The film loses some of its uniqueness in the latter half as it shifts from an intimate character study to a more conventional thriller format. Certain time jumps feel abrupt, leaving some portions underdeveloped.

While the slow-burn approach works well in building the atmosphere, the pacing becomes uneven in the middle portions. Additionally, while the bond between Amma and Balan is explored effectively, the relationship between Abbas and Balan lacks the emotional depth needed to make their interactions more impactful.

The Performances

Farzana Palathingal delivers a standout performance as Amma, portraying the character with realism and emotional depth.

Adhisheshan KR impresses as young Balan, bringing natural expressions and effectively capturing the character’s emotional struggles. The transition to the teenage version of Balan is handled smoothly, maintaining consistency in the character’s portrayal.

Tovino Thomas also makes an impact in a brief supporting role. With a restrained performance and strong screen presence, he adds weight to the narrative whenever he appears.

The Verdict

Despite its slow-burn approach and uneven pacing in parts, Balan - The Boy is a psychological thriller that works because of its strong performances, atmospheric storytelling, and emotional depth. The film is worth watching on OTT, especially for viewers who enjoy character-driven thrillers.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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