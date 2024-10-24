Bala's wife Kokila confesses she loved the actor since childhood and kept secret diary about him

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse and harassment.

Actor Bala has tied the knot for the third time in a hush-hush ceremony with his maternal uncle's daughter, Kokila. The couple got married in Kerala in the attendance of their family members and loved ones at the Kaloor Pavakulam Temple. Following the wedding, Bala's wife interacted with the media and confessed that she always loved the actor.

Kokila revealed that she has been in love with Bala since childhood and had written about it in her secret diary. She said, "I grew up in Tamil Nadu and had always loved him since then. However, I learnt more about him only when I came down to Kerala."

According to a Mathrubhumi report, Bala told the media that he had no idea that Kokila liked him since they were little. The actor went on to say, "Kokila expressed her desire to marry me to my aging mother, leading to our marriage."

Bala further shared that he also read Kokila's diaries, where she had mentioned him. He said that reading it made him realize what he was missing all along and what exactly "true love" is.

"It showed me that we have a family life filled with love and sincerity. That diary is genuine, and everyone deserves to be happy," he added.

When asked if he'd move to Chennai anytime soon, Bala expressed that he would not leave Kerala and wants to stay close to his Malayali roots.

Bala was earlier married to singer Amritha Suressh and had a daughter named Avantika. However, the couple parted ways, and the actor tied the knot again to a doctor named Elizabeth Udayan. Eventually, they got divorced after living separately for some time.

Nevertheless, Bala's third marriage comes amid ongoing harassment charges against him by ex-wife Amritha. She had filed a complaint alleging that he defamed and mistreated her and their daughter.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

