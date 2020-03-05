Ban on Shane Nigam lifted after Mohanlal led AMMA held talks with producers’ association

Ban on actor Shane Nigam, which was put up by the producers' association, after Mohanlal led AMMA intervene.

Following the intervention of AMMA – an association for Malayalam actors lead by Mollywood megastar Mohanlal, the ban that was imposed on young actor Shane Nigam has now been lifted. The AMMA association intervened, after they held a number of talks with the Producers Association. However, the ban has been lifted on condition that Shane Nigam has to compensate to the producers of his last two films – Whale and Qurbani - for the delay that he has caused during the shooting.

Few media reports also revealed that the actor will not join the films even after paying the compensation. For the unversed, the issue between the 23-year-old actor and the producers started in November last year when the producers’ association decided that no producer will sign up the actor, as his activities during the movie shooting were apparently not appropriate. Later, the association decided not to associate with the actor unless he reimburses the production cost of the two films, which came upto Rs 7 crore.

Several attempts were made by the media people, and even Kerala’s cinema minister KH Balan’s attempts to solve the issue went in vein. It is to be noted that Shane Nigam is not even a member of AMMA. However, his late father and popular actor Kalabhavan Abhi was close to all senior members of AMMA, who were keen to resolve the issue. When Mohanlal intervened, things fell in place.

Credits :News18

