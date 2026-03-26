Band Melam Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla’s romantic drama

Band Melam, starring Court: State vs a Nobody fame actors Harsh Roshan and Sridevi Apalla in the lead roles, was released in theaters on March 26, 2026. If you are planning to watch the romantic drama on the big screen, here is what netizens have to say about the film.

Band Melam Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user commented that Harsh Roshan and Sridevi performed well. The user added that the emotional aspect in the climax worked effectively, the songs were good, and the director had done a commendable job, concluding that it was an overall good film.

Another user wrote that Band Melam was a breezy and enjoyable watch, noting that the comedy worked well in the first half, while the second half brought strong emotions leading to a solid climax.

A third netizen stated that they had watched Band Melam and found it to be a proper feel-good entertainer that kept them engaged throughout. The user mentioned that the first half was filled with fun moments and effective comedy, while the second half added emotional depth and led to a satisfying climax. They also added that the songs were catchy and described it as a clean and enjoyable film overall.

Moreover, a fourth user mentioned that it was a good and entertaining film, highlighting that the comedy and songs were major plus points. The user added that Roshan’s dance and acting were impressive and that he delivered his best performance, concluding that the film was worth watching.

Here are the tweets:

More about Band Melam

Band Melam follows the story of Yadagiri, also known as Giri, and Raaji, cousins who grow up in a small village in Telangana and are deeply in love. Their relationship faces a major rift due to economic disparity, as the girl’s father gains power and wealth while the boy is a school dropout working in a local village band.

As Raaji focuses on her education and progresses in life, she begins to drift away from Giri. Heartbroken, he attempts to make it big in the music industry to prove himself. The rest of the film explores whether Giri overcomes his struggles to win back his love and earn the respect of his family.

With Harsh Roshan and Sridevi Apalla reuniting after the critically acclaimed Court: State vs a Nobody , the film is directed by Sathish Javvaji and features Sai Kumar, Goparaju Vijay, Lakshman, and others in key roles.

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