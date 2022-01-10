Bandla Ganesh tests COVID-19 positive for second time; Shares video as he gets treated at home

Actor and producer Bandla Ganesh have tested COVID-19 positive for the second time. The actor took to his Twitter handle and informed that he tested positive whereas his family has tested negative for the virus. He also shared a video as he is receiving treatment at home.

Bandla Ganesh took to Twitter and wrote, Last three days I was at delhi and I tested positive today evening .I have mild symptoms, and my family is tested negative. Please be careful and think before you travel I’m in isolation. Thank you."

He also shared a video, where he can be seen getting treated by a healthcare worker at his home.

This is the second time Bandla Ganesh contracted Coronavirus. Previously, during the second wave, he contracted the virus and was in ICU for treatment.

Also Read: Veteran actress Shobana contracts COVID-19 Omicron; Says 'recovering thanks to vaccination'

Bandla Ganesh is the biggest fan of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and has also produced films like Gabbar Singh and Temper. As an actor, he was last seen in Mahesh Babu's 2020 blockbuster film Sarileru Neekevvaru, where he played a cameo role.