Bandra Audio Launch: Dilieep reveals his daughter’s advice to him while filming, says was left heartbroken

Dilieep, the beloved star of the Malayalam film industry is gearing up for the release of his next film Bandra directed by Arun Gopy, The film which features Dilieep in a mass gangster avatar. It also features Tamannaah Bhatia playing her debut role in a Malayalam movie.

Recently, the audio launch for the film was conducted with both Dilieep and Tamannaah being a part of the event. Talking about his film and the tidbits that occurred during the filming, Dilieep shared a fun story that involved his elder daughter Meenakshi.

Bandra song shoot and Dilieep’s advice from his daughter

During the filming of a song shoot, the actor called up his daughter to convey to her that he’d be leaving for a song shoot along with Tamanaaah, to which her reply shocked him and drained him of confidence.

Dilieep recalled the conversation and said, “Realising it was a song shoot, she got shocked. Then she told me not to near Tamannaah during the song and mess it up, or better yet shoot like I’m just watching her from afar.”

He added, “She then told me to just mimic a few lines of the song without actually dancing in it and requested not to ruin her life by dancing. This left me completely heartbroken.”

The actor then revealed that he conveyed this whole conversation to Tamannaah when he arrived for the shoot, to which Tamannaah said that even she doesn’t know how to dance. This left him relieved and recounted “If someone like Tamannaah can dance so magnificently without proper training, then everything else should be fine.”

Moreover, he added that working with Tamannaah was really blissful because of how cooperative and in sync she is.

More about Bandra

Bandra is the upcoming action-thriller film directed by Arun Gopy from a story written by Udayakrishna. The film which features Dilieep and Tamannaah Bhatia in leading roles also has Mamta Mohandas, R. Sarathkumar, Dino Morea and many more in key roles.

The film marks the second collaboration of Dilieep and Arun Gopy after their 2017 film Ramleela, has cinematographer Shaji Kumar and editor Vivek Harshan as essential crew. The film’s music is being composed by Kaithi fame Sam CS whose first Malayalam film RDX was also a great success.

Talking about the film the director Arun Gopy mentioned that the film is not just a textbook gangster flick but is a more mature love story set in that period. He also added that if Tamannaah had not agreed to be part of this film, this movie would never have taken place.

ALSO READ: Dilieep and Kavya Madhavan are all smiles as they pose with Ajay Devgn; see viral PICS