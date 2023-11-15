Bandra: Makers of Dileep starrer action drama file petition against 7 vloggers for review bombing

Dileep’s latest film, Bandra, was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is helmed by Arun Gopy and marks Dileep’s return to serious roles after a gap of four years. The film also marked Tamannaah Bhatia’s debut Malayalam venture.

However, the film received mixed to negative reviews from the audience, who said that although the technical aspects of the film are top-notch, the film had a feeble and cliched script. In the latest update, it has been reported that the film’s producers, Ajith Vinayaka Films, have filed a petition in the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court against seven YouTube vloggers for review bombing.

Producer says negative reviews cost him crores

The producer, Ajith Vinayaka Films, has filed a case against seven reviewers: Aswanth Kok, Unni Vlogs, Shihab, Shaz Mohammad, Arjun, Shijaz Talks, and Sai Krishna. The maker also added that the negative reviews posted by the vloggers within three days of release led to him facing a loss of crores of rupees.

It is also reported by Kerala Kaumudi that the production company demanded that the Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner be instructed to file a case against the vloggers as well. Additionally, it is said that the Production House is not just suing for defamation but also extortion.

More about Bandra

Bandra is a gangster action drama written by Udayakrishna and helmed by Arun Gopy. The film also marks the director’s second collaboration with Dileep after his debut film Ramleela. Bandra features an ensemble cast including Lena, Mamta Mohandas, Dino Morea, Kalabhavan Shajon and many more. The film hit the silver screens on November 10th.

