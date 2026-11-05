Bandra OTT Release: When and where to watch Tamannaah Bhatia’s Malayalam debut with Dileep online

Bandra, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Dileep in the lead roles, was released in theatres on November 10, 2023, marking the actress' debut in Malayalam cinema. Now, three years after its theatrical release, the movie is all set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Bandra

Bandra is all set to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on November 13, 2026. The official announcement was shared through the platform's social media handle, confirming the movie's OTT debut three years after its theatrical release.

Here’s the official update:

Official trailer and plot of Bandra

Bandra follows two parallel timelines, connecting a present-day incident with a dramatic love story set in the 1990s. In the present, Sakshi, an aspiring Bollywood assistant director, struggles to find a compelling story for her next project. She becomes fascinated by Tara Janaki, a celebrated 1990s Bollywood actress whose mysterious passing continues to raise questions. Determined to uncover the truth, Sakshi approaches Mirchi, a former associate of Tara, who agrees to reveal the events surrounding her life.

The story shifts to the 1990s, when Tara is at the height of her Bollywood career but leads a troubled personal life. Her adoptive mother, Hemaji, and influential producer Raghavendra Desai control almost every aspect of her life, leaving her desperate to escape their grasp.

During a film shoot in Kollam, Kerala, Tara seizes an opportunity to flee and seeks refuge with Alan Alexander Dominic, aka Aala, a powerful businessman operating around the local fishing harbour.

Having admired Tara for a long time, Aala welcomes her and offers her protection. As she becomes part of his close-knit family and circle, Tara gradually experiences the affection and freedom she had long been denied. She also discovers that Aala has a formidable past in Mumbai, where he was once a feared figure.

However, Tara's newfound happiness is short-lived when Raghavendra Desai discovers her whereabouts and sends his associates to Kerala to bring her back. Their arrival threatens Aala's territory and the peaceful life he has built. Determined to protect Tara, Aala confronts Desai and his associates, setting off an intense battle between the two powerful men.

As the conflict escalates, Tara and Aala's relationship is put to the test, with their future hanging in the balance. The events that unfold between Mumbai and Kerala eventually lead to the mysterious circumstances surrounding Tara's final days.

Back in the present, Sakshi pieces together Mirchi's revelations and uncovers the hidden connections between Tara, Aala, and the events that shaped her tragic past, bringing her investigation to a conclusion. As Sakshi releases a movie based on these incidents, she receives a call from Aala, who is now in Kazakhstan. He then tells Sakshi that the story does not end here and that 30 years of events remain untold.

Cast and crew of Bandra

Bandra marks Tamannaah Bhatia's debut in Malayalam cinema, with Dileep playing the co-lead. Apart from them, the movie features Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, R. Sarathkumar, Lenaa, Easwari Rao, KB Ganesh Kumar, Siddique, VTV Ganesh, and others in key roles.

Directed by Arun Gopy and written by Udaykrishna, the film was produced by Vinayaka Ajith, with Sam CS composing the music. Shaji Kumar handled the cinematography, while Vivek Harshan served as the editor.

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