Bandra: Tamannaah Bhatia shares Dileep's first look from the film on his birthday
Marking actor Dileep's birthday, Tamannaah Bhatia shared the star's first look from their upcoming drama, Bandra.
Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most bankable stars in South and Bollywood. The F3 actress is constantly expanding her horizons. Now, the diva is all ready to make her Mollywood debut with Dileep starrer Bandra. As the actor is celebrating his birthday today, 27th October, the Babli Bouncer actress unveiled the first look of her co-star from the Malayalam film. Dropping the poster on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Dileep sir".
The poster features the birthday star in a daredevil avatar with black pants and a matching shirt, along with brown boots. With long hair and a bearded look, he can be seen holding a gun in one hand, and a cigarette in the other. The actor looks intimidating sitting on a leather chair. The first look hints that Dileep will be seen in a dangerous avatar in his next.
About Bandra
Made under the direction of Arun Gopy, the filming of Bandra took place in Kerala’s Athirapally. Billed as an action thriller, apart from Tamannaah Bhatia and Dileep, the film will also see Dino Morea, Sarath Kumar, Sidhique, Rajeev Ankur Singh, Amit Tiwari, Easwari Rao, VTV Ganesh, Lena, Aryann Santosh, Darasing Khurana, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Sarath Sabha.
Lineup
Apart from Bandra, Tamannaah Bhatia has many other ventures in her kitty. She was recently papped in Mumbai as she was in the city for a reading of her upcoming project, Lust Stories 2. The work on the sequel to the popular OTT anthology is presently underway.
