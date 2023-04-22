Bandra Teaser features Dileep in a never-before-seen avatar; Video

Bandra is one of the most anticipated films from Malayalam cinema as it stars superstar Dileep in a never-before-seen avatar. The big-budget action entertainer directed by “Ramaleela” fame Arun Gopy based on a script by Udaykrishna just had its first teaser released some time ago to great reviews online. The teaser running for a one and half minute duration promises a slick action flick with Dileep appearing in a very unique look and promises to be blockbuster material. The film stars Tamanna, Mamta Mohandas, and Dino Morea as the lead in an ensemble cast consisting of various major actors from different parts of the country. The film is touted to be one of the biggest films in Dileep’s career till now and will see him play a gangster.

The teaser features Dileep in a never-before-seen avatar

The short teaser features Dileep with an uber-cool hairstyle that is a refreshing change from his previous films. The teaser promises an action-packed entertainer that spans outside of Kerala and is being shot by Shaji, while editing is handled by Vivek Harshan. The film features music and a background score by Sam CS of Kaithi fame. The film is being bankrolled by Ajith Vinayaka Films and is one of the most expensive films from Malayalam in recent times. The film also marks Dileep’s return to the big screen after a short hiatus. The director-actor duo will be hopeful of a bigger blockbuster than their first collaboration years ago with Ramaleela.

Upcoming films

Dileep is currently shooting for the yet-untitled film referred to as “D148”, which is being directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan of “Udal” fame. The film will see him stare alongside Neetha Pillai and Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash in the lead. The film is being shot around Kottayam, Kerala and the team wrapped the first schedule last month. Dileep has also signed on for Vineeth Kumar’s directorial “D149”, which is touted to be a unique romcom where Dileep will be appearing alongside five new heroines. He will also be starting the shoot of his long-gestating project Parakkum Pappan, where he will be playing a superhero.

