Bandra Twitter Review: Netizens say Dileep and Tamannaah's film fails to impress

Bandra was one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year. The film, helmed by Arun Gopy, has Dileep returning to a serious role after a gap of four years. The film also marked Tamannaah’s debut in Malayalam films. The film hit the theater today, on November 10th, and Netizens have given thoughts on the movie via social media.

Both Dileep and Tamannaah have had a highly successful year, with the former featuring in the highly successful comedy thriller film Voice of Sathyanathan, which received raving reviews from the audience. As for the Ghani actress, she has featured in multiple projects from various industries like Lust stories 2, Bhola Shankar, and a cameo appearance in Jailer. She has also featured in two web series, Jee Karda and Aakhri Sach. So when it was announced that the two were coming together for a gangster drama film, it was a film that the audience looked forward to.

Netizens say Bandra does not meet the hype

Bandra has been getting mixed to negative reviews. While there have been several reviews praising the technical aspects like cinematography and editing, the general consensus among the audience seemed to be that the film had a weak script. In fact, the audience even termed the story as an outdated one, with multiple sequences that have been used plenty of times before in other films.

More about Bandra

Bandra is a gangster action drama film written by Udayakrishna, and helmed by Arun Gopy. The film also marks his second collaboration with Dileep after his debut film, Ramleela, which was a massive success. The film also features an ensemble cast including Dino Morea, Lenaa, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajon, Easwari Rao, Sarathkumar, and many more.

The film has been bankrolled by Ajith Vinayaka Films, and the music for the film has been composed by Sam C.S. Additionally, the camera for the film has been cranked by Shaji Kumar, while Vivek Harshan has edited the film.

