Bangalore Days actor Ajith Vijayan passes away at the age of 57 in Kochi

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Malayalam actor Ajith Vijayan passed away in Kochi on Sunday, February 9. He was 57. According to a report by PTI, he is now survived by his wife Dhanya and daughters Gowri and Gayatri. The reason behind his untimely demise is not yet known.

Soon after he passed away, netizens took to their social media handles to remember the actor and offer their condolences.

Take a look at the posts below:

Ajith Vijayan had a distinguished career in Indian films and television. He earned recognition for his performances in Oru Indian Pranayakatha, Bangalore Days, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Anju Sundarikal (Kullante Bharya).

Released in 2014, Bangalore Days was a coming-of-age drama helmed by Anjali Menon. The film was produced under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and Weekend Blockbusters. It featured an ensemble cast that included Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and more.

The film was released in 205 theaters across India, making it one of the largest openings for a Malayalam film at the time. It received widespread appreciation from critics and audiences alike, eventually earning approximately Rs 45 crore and ranking among the highest-grossing Malayalam films.

He was married to Dhanya and had two daughters, Gayathri and Gauri. Belonging to a family with a rich artistic legacy, he was the grandson of acclaimed Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair and celebrated Mohiniyattam dancer Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma.

Advertisement

His parents, the late C.K. Vijayan and Mohiniyattam guru Kala Vijayan, were also deeply involved in the arts. Additionally, veteran actor Kalashala Babu was his uncle.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.