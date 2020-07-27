  1. Home
Bangalore Days: Sushant Singh Rajput dreamt of remaking Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin and Nazriya starrer?

Sushant Singh Rajput had a lot of dreams and was also planning to produce the remake version of one of the popular Malayalam films, Bangalore Days.
Sushant Singh Rajput, as we all know was one of the finest actors in Bollywood and his unfortunate demise left everyone in shock. He was found hanging in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. Well, Sushant Singh Rajput had a lot of dreams and was also planning to produce the remake version of one of the popular Malayalam films, Bangalore Days. A couple of years ago, the young and talented actor had expressed a keen interest in producing Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin and Nazriya starrer Bangalore Days. He was also in talks with the producer Vivek Rangachari who owned the rights for the Hindi remake. 

Reportedly, Sushant had watched the film and liked the film’s concept. In fact, he had also decided to play Nivin Pauly’s character (that of an engineer) as it relates to him. The movie also stars Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy, Isha Talwar and Nithya Menon and was directed by Anjali Menon. The much-loved Malayalam film explores a unique bond of three cousins Arjun (Dulquer), Krishnan (Nivin) and Divya (Nazriya). Well, unfortunately, Sushant Singh Rajput couldn't fulfil this dream project. 

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released recently and it is being loved immensely by the audience and celebrities from the film industry. Thr film released on Friday and it was celebrated as a tribute to the actor.

