Bangalore Days turns 7: Director Anjali Menon recalls the struggles while shooting for Dulquer Salmaan starrer

As Dulquer Salmaan’s Bangalore Days completes seven years of release, Anjali Menon pens a heartwarming note on social media.
Dulquer Salmaan’s fans have a big reason to celebrate today as his popular movie Bangalore Days clocked seven years of release. Helmed by Anjali Menon, the coming of age romantic comedy-drama was a story of three cousins and their bond and featured Dulquer, Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim in the lead. Released in 2014, the movie was loved by the audience and garnered a lot of appreciation. On this special day, Anjali shared some BTS pics from the shooting of Bangalore Days to celebrate the milestone.

In the caption, Anjali wrote about the struggles she and the entire team had faced while shooting for Bangalore Days. “7 years of love is what Bangalore Days has received from all of you! Deeply cherish every good wish and thank you so much. This film was not an easy fun ride as many assume... the making was wrought with challenges but each one shaped our journey and took us to a better place. My handwriting scrawl appeared on that white board a week before shoot! So yes, we had a thousand doubts and fears about what we were doing but fortunately they actually motivated us,” she wrote.

Furthermore, the filmmaker also expressed her gratitude towards the team of Bangalore Days along with the audience for showering immense love on the movie. “Some of our faces are always associated with this film but there are hundreds of others who put in so much hard work to make it happen. These unseen faces are the backbone of our industry. I hope all of them and families keep safe and well during the current lockdown times. With much love to them and the audiences for holding us in a tight, wholehearted embrace for the past 7 years! We love you too,” Anjali added.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan slams fake social media profiles in his name; Says it’s not cool to impersonate

Credits :Anjali Menon's Instagram

