Bangarraju actor Krithi Shetty is elegance personified in these latest pictures

Krithi Shetty is elegance personified in her latest Instagram post. Posing in a beautiful green suit and red bandhej dupatta, the actress penned these words, “Elegance is not just catching somebody’s eyes, it’s also about staying in someone’s memory.” Her look for the pictures was complemented by minimal makeup and shimmer earing. The star is a sight-to-behold in her most recent pictures. In fact, the location for these photographs also adds to its charm. Krithi Shetty is seen posing against a lush green background.

The fans filled the comment section with appreciating words for the actress. Krithi Shetty’s love for ethnic wear is evident from her Instagram handle. The actress carries the different styles of ethnic wear with utmost grace and poise. Every click by the star is another level of panache and her fans adore Krithi Shetty in these desi avatars.

Check out the post below: