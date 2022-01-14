Bangarraju actor Krithi Shetty is elegance personified in these latest pictures
Krithi Shetty is elegance personified in her latest Instagram post. Posing in a beautiful green suit and red bandhej dupatta, the actress penned these words, “Elegance is not just catching somebody’s eyes, it’s also about staying in someone’s memory.” Her look for the pictures was complemented by minimal makeup and shimmer earing. The star is a sight-to-behold in her most recent pictures. In fact, the location for these photographs also adds to its charm. Krithi Shetty is seen posing against a lush green background.
The fans filled the comment section with appreciating words for the actress. Krithi Shetty’s love for ethnic wear is evident from her Instagram handle. The actress carries the different styles of ethnic wear with utmost grace and poise. Every click by the star is another level of panache and her fans adore Krithi Shetty in these desi avatars.
Check out the post below:
On the work front, Krithi Shetty will be sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Kalyan Krishna’s next. Titled Bangarraju, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna in the lead. Bangarraju is a prequel to the 2016 Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana, also directed by Kalyan Krishna. Actors Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna will be seen reprising their characters from the original film. Bangarraju will release in theatres on 14 January. Krithi Shetty will also star alongside Sudheer Babu in Mohanakrishna Indraganti directorial Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Cheppali. The film is slated for Valentine's day release on 14 February. The fate of both these films will be decided shortly by the audiences.
Credits: Krithi Shetty Instagram
