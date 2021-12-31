Bangarraju, Bhola Shankar and Vishal 33: Teasers & announcements to look forward on January 1, 2022

Brightening up our New Year, Bangarraju makers are to release the film’s teaser tomorrow on 1 January 2022. Making the announcement, film’s lead Naga Chaitanya penned a post, “Lets Brighten up the New Year with సోగాళ్ళ హంగామా …Unveiling #BangarrajuTeaser on 1st Jan 2022 @ 11:22 AM”. The actor also shared a poster from his latest venture. The poster has father-son duo Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna in jubilant mood. The two are seen twirling their moustache as Nagarjuna appears in panchekattu, while Naga Chaitanya is seen in stylish attire.

Besides, Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna, Bangarraju also stars actors Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty as the female leads. Directed by Kalyan Krishna, Bangarraju serves as a prequel to the 2016 Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana. The 2016 flick was also helmed by Kalyan Krishna. Naga Chaitanya’s next is scheduled to release on 15 January 2022.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Tamil star Vishal also penned an exciting post on Twitter, Intriguing the fans, he wrote, “Announcement on 01.01.2022 Advance Happy #NewYear Mamae #V33 #Vishal #SVinodKumar#AdhikRavichandran”. The actor will also star in Veerame Vaagai Soodum. The action thriller film has been written and directed by Thu Pa Saravanan. Meanwhile, the makers of Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar will release the “Swag of Bhola” tomorrow at 9 am. Directed by Meher Ramesh, star Chiranjeevi is playing the lead role in the film. The upcoming action drama is a remake of Tamil drama Vedhalam. Keerthy Suresh is playing the crucial role in the film. She will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister in Bhola Shankar.

Also Read: Veteran Malayalam actor GK Pillai passes away at 97