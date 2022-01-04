Bangarraju: Makers of Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya starrer dismiss OTT release; Say do not engage in such rumours

Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, the handsome father and son duo of Tollywood, will be sharing the screen space for the second time in the upcoming movie Bangarraju. The makers of the film took to social media and cleared the air about OTT rumours. They said Bangarraju will have a grand theatrical release following all covid protocols.

While the shoot of the film is wrapped up, there have been several speculations about the release, whether it will be theatrical or OTT. This direct message from fans has a huge relief to the fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch father and son duo on the big screen. The makers also urged everyone to not engage in such baseless rumours.

The makers tweeted, "We request you all not to engage with rumours going around #Bangarraju, as the fans have expected it will be a spectacular theatrical release while following the covid norms and regulations set by the government."

Directed by Kalyan Krishna, it is a prequel to Nagarjuna starrer Soggade Chinni Nayana, released in 2016. Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna will reprise their respective role in the sequel as well with an addition of Naga CHaitanya and Krithi Shetty as the other pair.

Also Read: Our hopes are always high, says director Radha Krishna amid rumours of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam being postponed

Faria Abdulla is shaking a leg with Nagarjuna, who is playing the titular role as Bangarraju. Music is composed by Anup Rubens and is jointly produced by Nagarjuna‘s home banner, Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios banne