Bangarraju: Naga Chaitanya looks dashing as he sports a fancy avatar in FL unveiled ahead of his birthday

Naga Chaitanya turns a year older tomorrow, November 23 and ahead of his birthday, Nagarjuna Akkineni has shared his first look from their film, Bangarraju. One can see, Chay is sporting a new hairdo and stylish beard. Going by the poster, Naga Chaitanya plays a lively and dynamic role in the film. The makers will be unleashing the teaser tomorrow.

King Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya have teamed up for the second time after the most memorable film of the Akkineni family, Manam.

