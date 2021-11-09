Bangarraju: Naga Chaitanya says 'no one can match your swag' as Nagarjuna Akkineni sings first song Laddunda

Bangarraju starring Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the much-anticipated films. Amidst the buzz and new exciting promos, the makers have released the first lyrical song Laddunda from Bangarraju. Naga Chaitanya also shared the song on Twitter and wrote, "Nana no one can match your swag !."

Sung by Nagarjuna, Laddunda is penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar and music is by Anoop Rubens. Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to amaze us with his voice, acting, and dancing in the film. The film also stars Ramya Krishna, Krithi Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are gearing up for the film's new schedule.

Check out the first lyrical song Laddunda below:

Besides Bangarraju, Naga Chaitanya has a couple of interesting films releasing in 2022. After wrapping up shoot of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Chay is busy with Bangarraju. He also has Vikram Kumar directorial, Thank You. Produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Raashi Khanna and Avika Gor.

