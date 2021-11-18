Bangarraju: Naga Chaitanya unveils Krithi Shetty's beautiful first look as Naga Lakshmi

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya will be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming movie Bangarraju. A sequel to Nagarjuna's blockbuster movie Soggade Chinni Nayana, Bangarraju is creating an immense buzz since its inception. Amidst high expectations, Naga Chaitanya has unveiled the first look of Krithi Shetty and it's mesmerising.

Sharing the first look on Twitter, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "#Bangarraju is coming soon …ladies first :-) introducing @IamKrithiShetty as our Nagalakshmi .. Here’s the first look. Uppena fame Krithi Shetty looks stunning as 'Naga Lakshmi' and will be sene playing Naga Chaitanya's love interest in the film. The film is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

Bangarraju is one of the much-anticipated films as Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya will share the screen again after Manam and Premam. The music is scored by Anup Rubens and the film also has Ramya Krishna playing an important role with Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi in supporting roles.

Zee Studios will be co-producing the project in collaboration with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya also has Thank You, directed by Vikram Kumar and is all set to do his first digital series as well.

Besides, he is making his Hindi debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is directed by Advait Chandan.

