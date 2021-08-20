Bangarraju: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya & team launch their next film in Hyderabad; PHOTOS

Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film titled Bangarraju has been launched today, on August 20 in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna's film has been launched with a puja ceremony and in presence of other cast members including Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty. Prequel to the blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana, the film is directed by Kalyan Krishna.

Soggade Chinni Nayana had Nagarjuna in dual roles, starring alongside Ramya Krishna and Lavanya Tripathi. For the prequel, Krithi Shetty, after the success of Uppena will be seen sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya. She plays Chaitanya's love interest in the entertainer. Bangarraju marks Nagarjuna's second collaboration with Chay after Manam, which released in 2014. Being produced by Annapurna Studios, the film has music composed by Anup Rubens. Meanwhile, a few photos of Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty from the puja ceremony have surfaced on social media.

Take a look:

Naga Chaitanya has a couple of interesting films in the pipeline. After wrapping up shoot of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Chay has jumped on to his next titled Bangarraju. He also has Vikram Kumar directorial Thank You. Produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Raashi Khanna and Avika Gor.

The Majili actor is also looking forward to the grand release of his next Love Story, alongside Sai Pallavi.

