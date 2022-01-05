Bangarraju: Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya's film to release on Sankranthi as RRR & Radhe Shyam postponed

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jan 05, 2022 07:01 PM IST  |  8.3K
   
Naga Chaitanya,South,Nagarjuna Akkineni
Advertisement

Nagarjuna and Naga chaitanya’s Bangarraju has finally got the theatrical release date. The film will hit theatres on January 14, 2022 for Sankranthi as two pan Indian film Radhe Shyam and RRR postponed their release due to COVID-19 surge in the nation. The makers hosted a grand event to announce the grand theatrical release date.

The film is carrying exceptional buzz with overwhelming responses for teasers and songs. Akkineni fans can't wait to witness the father and son duo repeat the magic after the blockbuster film Manam. 

Nagarjuna and Krithi Shetty attended the event and looked stunning. While Nag opted for a casual and formal look, Krithi graced the night in an ethnic look.

Check out pics here: 

nagarjuna_bangarraju.jpeg 

bangarraju_release.jpeg

krithi_shetty.jpeg

While Nagarjuna’s remarkable performance stood as one of the major attractions of Soggade Chinni Nayana, we have an additional crowd-pulling factor this time with Naga Chaitanya playing China Bangarraju.

Bangarraju is the sequel to 2016 superhit Soggade Chinni Nayana and is directed by Kalyan Krishna who helmed the latter. Ramya Krishna will be reprising her role from the first part and Uppena fame Krithi Shetty is playing the love interest of Naga Chaitanya. Anup Rubens is composing the music. Bangarraju is produced under the banners Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios.  

Also Read: PICS: Naga Chaitanya spotted looking dapper in formals at the opening of a shop in Rajahmundry

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!