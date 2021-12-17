Bangarraju Song Chitti: Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya burn the dance floor in this foot tapping number

The father-son duo of Telugu cinema, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are all ready to break the dance floor with the foot-tapping track Chitti from their upcoming film Bangarraju. The lyrical teaser of the song is going to be available from today. The song will also feature actress Faria Abdullah twirling away with Chaitanya and Nagarjuna . All the three will be seen dancing to the lyrics of this upbeat number. The makers of Bangarraju have released two songs from the film 'Laddunda' and 'Naa Kosam' and both these numbers have got a thumping nod from the audience.

Other posters and teasers have also received appreciation from the fans. Naga Chaitanya shared a behind the scene video from the ‘Party song of the year’. The supernatural drama, Bangarraju has been written and directed by filmmaker Kalyan Krishna. The film is a prequel to the 2016 Telugu outing Soggade Chinni Nayana, which was also directed by Kalyan Krishna. The film will see stars Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna reprising their characters from the original film and will also feature Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty in pivotal roles.

Check out the song teaser below:

Produced by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios, the film will have music by Anup Rubens. This latest venture of Naga Chaitanya will be released in theatres on January 15, 2022. Nagaarjuna and Naga Chaitanya have previously shared screen in Manam, Bangarraju, Us and Premam, and Bangarraju is going to mark their fifth collaboration, making it a very special project.