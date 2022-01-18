Bangarraju success meet PHOTOS: Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty grace the event looking stylish

Bangarraju starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya was off to a thunderous start on Makar Sankranthi and has collected pretty good at the box office. Bangarraju minted big numbers at the ticket windows and to celebrate the film's success, the makers hosted a grand event today, January 18, in Rajahmundry.

The entire cast and crew was present at the success event of Bangarraju. One can see in the photos, Krithi Shetty, who plays the female lead role is looking beautiful in an ethnic outfit while Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna are seen sporting their comfy and cool avatar.

Check out the photos below:

Recently, Akhil Akkineni too expressed his contentment for the blockbuster success of the movie. He said he's proud of his father and brother. "Im a proud son and a proud brother ! Sankranthi is truly yours team #Bangarraaju congratulations! Thank you to our director @kalyankrishna_k for giving us yet another blockbuster," he tweeted.

Bangarraju, in total, for four days has earned Rs. 37.50 crores Approx (Rs. 24.25 crores share).

The box office collections of Bangarraju at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 11.25 crores (Rs. 9.40 crores share)

Saturday - Rs. 10.50 crores (Rs. 6.20 crores share)

Sunday - Rs. 9.50 crores (Rs. 5.50 crores share)

Monday - Rs. 6.25 crores (Rs. 3.15 crores share)

Total - Rs. 37.50 crores (Rs. 24.25 crores share)

