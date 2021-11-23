Bangarraju Teaser: Nagarjuna says 'Love you' as he introduces Naga Chaitanya's lively avatar on his birthday

Today, on the occasion of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's birthday, the teaser of his upcoming film Bangarraju which also stars his father Nagarjuna has been released. While fans are excepting nothing but the visual treat of the father-son duo, today comes, the glimpse, which is the teaser and Chay looks lively and full-on energy as Chinna Bangarraju

The film brings together the father-son duo on screen after a gap of five years. Sharing the teaser, his father Nagarjuna wrote, "Presenting our. his birthday. Love you ra."

Yesterday, the first look of Chaitanya from the film was unveiled and fans loved his new fancy avatar, which seems very different from previous ones. Going by the poster, Naga Chaitanya plays a lively and dynamic role in the film.

Bangarraju is the sequel to the 2016 superhit Soggade Chinni Nayana and is directed by Kalyan Krishna. Ramya Krishna will be reprising her role from the first part and Uppena fame Krithi Shetty is playing the love interest of Naga Chaitanya. Anup Rubens is composing the music. Bangarraju is produced under the banners Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios.

