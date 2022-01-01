Bangarraju Teaser Out: Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya promise visual treat with romance & action
Today, on the occasion of New Year, the much awaited Bangarraju teaser starring the handsome father and son duo Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya is out. The teaser is a pure visual treat for Akkineni fans as Naga Chaitanya seems to be a carbon copy of his father. If promises romance, fun, thriller and action.
