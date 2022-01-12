Bangarraju to Theal: South movies releasing this week during Sankranthi and Pongal

Sankranthi is usually a busy time for the filmy world as many movies release during the festive season and people eagerly look forward to watch new movies during the holidays. Many big-budget, much-awaited and anticipated like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak and others were scheduled for release but due to a sudden surge in COVID-19, they have got postponed. Nevertheless, we still have many small budget movies which are slated to release on January 13, 14, 15, on the occasion of the biggest festival Sankranthi/ Pongal.

This year, 2022, we have at 7 to 9 commercial films, which are all set to hit the big screen to entertain the audience for the festive season. Be it father and son, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya's Telugu movie Bangarraju or Prabhu Deva's Tamil movie Theal.

Here, take a look at the movies releasing this week:

Bangarraju

Starring the handsome father and son of Tollywood, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, the film is a sequel of Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film also stars Ramya reprising her role along with Krithi Shetty as a new addition. The film is set to release on 15th January 2022 and promises wholesome entertainment to the family audience.

Super Machi

Starring Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev in the leading role, Super Machi is scheduled for a release on January 14. This film is a commercial love drama and features Rachita Ram as the female lead.

Rowdy Boys

Rowdy Boys marks the debut of popular producer Dil Raju's nephew Ashish Reddy in showbiz. The romantic entertainer, which is creating enough buzz, stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. Rowdy Boys will hit the theatres on January 14, 2022.

7 Days 6 Nights

Filmmaker MS Raju is back in the Sankranthi league with his latest directorial 7 Days 6 Nights. Touted to be a new generation rom-com, the movie will release theatrically on 14th January.

Hero

Mahesh Babu's nephew and MP Galla Jaydev's son Ashok marks his debut in Tollywood with Hero. Directed by Sriram Adittya, the movie will be available in the theatres from 15th January and stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji in other pivotal roles.

Theal

Actor Prabhudheva's film Theal directed by Harikumar is finally set to hit the screens on January 14, 2022. Samyuktha Hegde is the female lead and the movie deals with the relationship between a son and a mother.

Enna Solla Pogirai

Television actor Ashwin Kumar is now entering the movie industry as a debut hero with the movie Enna Solla Pogirai and it is all set to release in theatres on January 13, 2022. Directed by debutant Hariharan, the romantic comedy film features Ashwin Kumar, Teju Ashwini, Avantika Mishra in the lead roles.

Kombu Vatcha Singamda

Sasikumar's long-delayed Tamil film Kombu Vatcha Singamda is said to be a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Sundarapandian. Director SR Prabhakaran, who helmed the original has made the new film too. Madonna Sebastian is the female lead.

Naai Sekar

Sathish's debut as hero film Naai Sekar is the story of a man who gets his soul swapped with a dog and it is directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Kishore Rajkumar.