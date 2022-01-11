Bangarraju Trailer: Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya promise a fun-filled and action-packed entertainer
Going by trailer, it offers a full meal feast for all sections of the audience this Sankranthi. Nagarjuna’s remarkable performance stands out in the trailer while Naga Chaitanya wins hearts with his bad boy look. His quirky outfits are the major highlights. Ramya Krishnan plays Nagarjuna’s wife while Krithi Shetty is seen as Naga Chaitanya’s love interest. While Jathi Ratnalu fame Faria Abdullah will be seen shaking her leg in a special dance number. The trailer exceeds all the expectations with healthy entertainment, heart-touching emotions, glamor feast and colourful sequences.
Check out the trailer below:
Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, Bangarraju is releasing this Sankranthi, January 14.
Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are sharing screen space for the second time, after Manam. Bangarraju, which is a sequel to Nagarjuna’s biggest blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana, looks promising. From the visuals to BGM, Bangarraju has got everything element to pull the crowd to the cinemas.
Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. Satyanand has penned the screenplay, while Yuvaraj handled the cinematography. Yuvraj is the cinematographer, while Anoop Rubens has scored the music.
