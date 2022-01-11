Bangarraju Trailer: Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya promise a fun-filled and action-packed entertainer

The trailer of Bangarraju starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya in the lead is finally out and it looks every bit entertaining. Nagarjuna and Chaitanya are sharing screen space for the second time, but their on-screen camaraderie looks as fresh as it could.

Going by trailer, it offers a full meal feast for all sections of the audience this Sankranthi. Nagarjuna’s remarkable performance stands out in the trailer while Naga Chaitanya wins hearts with his bad boy look. His quirky outfits are the major highlights. Ramya Krishnan plays Nagarjuna’s wife while Krithi Shetty is seen as Naga Chaitanya’s love interest. While Jathi Ratnalu fame Faria Abdullah will be seen shaking her leg in a special dance number. The trailer exceeds all the expectations with healthy entertainment, heart-touching emotions, glamor feast and colourful sequences.

Check out the trailer below: