Banita Sandhu joins Adivi Sesh in spy thriller G2; makers drop official announcement

The makers of the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 film Goodachari, titled G2, have added another exciting name to the lead cast. The film, directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role.

Banita Sandhu, a talented actress known for her work in films like October and Sardar Udham, has been roped in for the much-awaited project G2 as the female lead. Sobhita Dhulipala played the female lead in the first installment of the franchise, Goodachari.

The makers shared an Instagram post to announce Banita's casting, captioning it, "Welcoming the talented @banitasandhu on board for the mission of #G2. Shoot begins soon."

See post as makers of Adivi Sesh’s G2 welcome Banita Sandhu

G2 will mark Banita's first pan-India project, a film that will be released in multiple languages. The actress expressed her excitement about the project, stating, "This is my first Pan-India film, and I'm so excited to collaborate with such an incredible, visionary team."

She further added, "It is a role unlike anything I've ever done before, and I can't wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me."

Adivi Sesh, her co-star, warmly welcomed her to the project, adding, "I warmly welcome Banita to the G2 world. I look forward to an amazing collaboration."

More about Adivi Sesh G2 movie

G2 will pick up the story where Goodachari left off, with Gopi aka Agent 116 facing off against the enemy in snowy terrain. The spy thriller's first look saw Adivi Sesh in an action-packed avatar and was well-received by fans. The film, backed by the makers of Major, Kashmir Files, and Kartikeya 2, will go on floors soon and hit screens in multiple languages. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, the film features Sricharan Pakala as the music director and Kodati Pavan Kalyan as the editor.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of G2, and the addition of Banita Sandhu to the cast has undoubtedly heightened the anticipation.

Upcoming projects of Banita Sandhu

On the work front, apart from G2, Banita Sandhu has the film Detective Sherdil, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, directed by Ravi Chhabriya and written by Ali Abbas Zafar.

