Bappi Lahiri Demise: Balakrishna says 'his death has touched me' as he pens heartfelt note; DSP mourns loss

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri’s sudden demise has undoubtedly left a void in the industry. Social media is abuzz with tweets mourning the loss of the disco king of the nation. Tollywood actor Balakrishna took Twitter and mourned the loss of the musician and also penned a heartfelt note recalling his association with him in movies like Rowdy Inspector, Nippu etc.

Balakrishna's note read, "The news of the death of music director and singer Bappilahari has touched me a lot. Bappi Lahari provided music for films like 'Rowdy Inspector' and 'Nippuravva' in which I acted. Unfortunately, he is not among us today. I extend my deepest sympathies to the family members wishing peace to his Holy Spirit. Your Nandamuri Balakrishna."

Read his note here:

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad took to his Twitter handle and also paid tribute to the legend. He tweeted, "Sad to hear about d demise of LEGEND #BappiLahiri ji who Rocked wit his Unique Disco Music.Who also set a trend wit his unique look.Can Never forget d Blockbuster Music of our #Megastar @KChiruTweets sir’s #Gangleader. Rest in Peace dear Bappi da."

Check out DSP's tweet:

Bappi Lahiri, the legendary composer-singer, passed away on Tuesday night. According to media reports, the renowned music composer had breathed his last in Mumbai’s CritiCare hospital. He was 69. Bappi Lahiri’s funeral will take place tomorrow, Thursday, after his son returns to India from the US.

Also Read: Bappi Lahiri passes away: Chiranjeevi shares throwback pic & recalls memories: 'Gave me numerous chartbusters'