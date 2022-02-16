Bappi Lahiri passes away: Chiranjeevi shares throwback pic & recalls memories: 'Gave me numerous chartbusters'

On Wednesday morning singer-composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital. He was 69. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and mourn the demise of the musician with a heartfelt note and throwback pic. The actor also recalled the great memories and is the chartbuster the musician gave for his movies.

Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary Music director & Singer Bappi Lahiri. I had a great association with Bappi da. He gave numerous chartbusters for me which contributed immensely to my films popularity. He will always be remembered for his unique style & his great enthusiasm for life which reflected in his pular music. My heartfelt rom condolences to all his near and dear."

Harish Shankar, Mohan Babu, Khushbu Sundar and other celebs also offered their condolences to the legend on Twitter.

Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital today. He was 69. Bappi Lahiri delivered popular songs in several 70 and 80's films like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi, among several others. Bappi da, as he was fondly known, did not just compose music for Hindi films, he also composed or sang numerous hit numbers in the South as well.

