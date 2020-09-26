Barathiraja thanks Tamil Nadu government for organizing funeral for SP Balasubrahmanyam with full state honor

Yesterday, after the hospital authorities announced that SP Balasubrahmanyam was in an extremely critical condition, Barathiraja paid a visit to the singer in the hospital

Veteran director Barathiraja thanked the Tamil Nadu government for organizing SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral with full state honor. The director paid his last respect to the legendary singer at his farmhouse in Chennai’s Thamaipakkam. After the funeral, he met the press, where he said that he can never think that his Balu is gone. He said, “Only his body is leaving us. But he will be with me till my heart beats. Till the sun exists he will also live”, said Barathiraja.

He also thanked the Tamil Nadu government for organizing the funeral with full state honour. Yesterday, after the hospital authorities announced that SPB was in an extremely critical condition, Barathiraja paid a visit to the singer in the hospital and stated that he was overwhelmed with emotions and he was out of words. Popular playback singer Mano and Kollywood actor Vijay paid their last respect to the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam before he was laid to rest at his Tamaraipakkam farmhouse.

Videos and photos of the celebrities paying their respect surfaced online. While Vijay was seen consoling SPB’s son Charan, Mano broke down inconsolably as he saw the mortal remains of SPB. With full government honor, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s mortal remains were buried on Saturday. Legendary composer Ilayaraja composed a tribute music to SPB which was played during the funeral. SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to a Chennai based private hospital on August 4th after he tested positive for COVID 19.

