'Barricades were broken due to the overwhelming crowd': Makers of Jr NTR's Devara issue statement on canceling pre-release event in Hyderabad

Devara: Part 1 is one of the most-anticipated action-drama films which has left cinema lovers restless. Looking at the audience's excitement, on Sunday (September 22), the makers organized a pre-release event in Hyderabad five days before the movie's release on September 27. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the event had to be canceled. Now, the team of the upcoming movie released an official statement informing fans about the same.

Through an official statement, the team of Devara: Part 1 announced the cancellation of the pre-release event in Hyderabad. They stated, “We were eagerly waiting for this day as we’ve worked hard on this film for years and wanted to celebrate it on a grand scale especially since it’s the first solo release of our beloved Man of Masses NTR after 6 years."

However, they faced many challenges. Elaborating further, the team mentioned that the pre-release event was scheduled very close to Ganesh Nimarjanam and large-scale events like this typically require at least a week of preparation. Additionally, heavy rains over the past few days created many challenges. While it didn’t rain today, on the day of the event, conditions wouldn’t have been favorable for an outdoor event to happen even if they had planned it well.

The statement further read, “The massive turnout of fans despite our best efforts became uncontrollable as barricades were broken due to the overwhelming crowd." Hence, for the safety of everyone, the team had to make the tough decision to call off the event. While they understand that several fans might have traveled from different parts of the country to celebrate and see their hero, they hoped for everyone's safe return home.

"We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and are truly sorry for the situation. Thank you for your understanding and support. Team Devara," the statement concluded. Since the crowd went berserk, Jr NTR, along with director Trivikram, the Chief Guests at an event, were advised to leave the venue.

For the unknown, the epic action saga is helmed by Koratala Siva. It features an ensemble cast including Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and others. The movie will hit cinemas on September 27, 2024.

