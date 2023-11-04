Barroz: Makers reveal official RELEASE date of Mohanlal’s directorial debut; Details inside

Mohanlal is unarguably one of the most integral parts of Indian Cinema and has mesmerized the audience with his performances for nearly 45 years now. In 2019, it was announced that the veteran actor is gearing up to make his directorial debut with a film titled Barroz.

Around the same time, it was also revealed that Barroz would be based on a novel titled Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, written by Jijo Punnoose. Now, it has been affirmed by the makers that the film will officially hit the theaters on 28 March 2024.

Mohanlal announces Barroz release date

The announcement was made by the film’s helmer Mohanlal via his social media account. Taking to X, the Lucifer actor wrote, “Here’s an official announcement to mark your calendars - “Barroz” is coming to cinemas on 28th March 2024! Don’t miss out on what’s next.”

Check out the post below:

More about Barroz

Barroz is touted to be a fantasy film that has been written by Jijo Punnoose, who also wrote the novel the film is adapted from. Apart from directing, the film also has Mohanlal playing the titular character. Additionally, the film also features prominent names like Guru Somasundaram, Padmavati Rao, Komal Sharma, Cesar Lorente, and many more in crucial roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film’s music has been composed by Mark Kilian. It was also revealed in 2019 that the makers had hired the 13-year-old child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram to help with the scores. The film’s camera has been cranked by veteran cinematographer Santhosh Sivan, while the editing department has been handled by B. Ajithkumar, who is known for films like Moothon, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Kuttavum Shikshayum, and more.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal will next be seen in the legal drama Neru, which Jeethu Joseph helms. The film also features Priyamani, Siddique, Jagadish, and more in prominent roles. Additionally, he is also filming for the much-awaited sequel of the 2019 film Lucifer, titled L2: Empuraan, which is helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mohanlal is also a part of a pan-Indian film titled Vrushabham, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The Bro Daddy actor is also working in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban, which will be released on January 25, next year.

