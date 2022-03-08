Barroz: Mohanlal poses in a uniform in the latest preview from his directorial project; Pic

After leaving everyone impressed with his acting prowess, superstar Mohanlal is gearing up to make his directorial debut with the fantasy adventure flick, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Sharing a glimpse from the much-awaited project, the actor-turned-director posted a picture from the sets of the upcoming drama. Posing in the army uniform, the star wrote on Instagram, “#Barroz Location click”.

The shoot for this Malayalam movie has taken place in Kochi, Goa, Dehradun, Portugal, and Guinea. Previously, the venture made headlines after Prithviraj Sukumaran backed out of Mohanlal’s maidan directorial film, citing clash in dates. The shooting schedule of the film got disrupted due to lockdown, resulting in a conflict of interest for Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was shooting for Shaji Kailas’ period action movie Kaduva at the time.

Check out the post below:

Being financed under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas, the film is based on the novel by Jijo Punnoose of the same name. Mohanlal will be playing the title role in the film, while Unni Mukundan, Maya, Paz Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Rafael Amargo, and Cesar Lorente Raton essay pivotal parts. While Santosh Sivan is taking care of cinematography, music for the film is scored by Lydian Nadhaswaram. A Sreekar Prasad is looking after the editing.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will also play the lead in Vysakh’s Monster. Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, and Honey Rose will also be a crucial part of the film’s star cast. This Mohanlal headliner is expected to release on 18 March.

