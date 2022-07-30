Barroz: Mohanlal wraps up the shoot of his directorial debut film; Shares a pic with the team from sets

Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar, is making his directorial debut with a film titled Barroz, the 3D film set in a Portuguese backdrop. Barroz, which was announced in 2019, wrapped up the shoot after much postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The actor announced the pack-up of the film with a group pic from the sets.

Mohanlal took to social media and shared a group selfie with his team as he announced the wrap-up of Barroz. wrote, “This is Team Barroz signing off from the location. And now… the wait begins!" He is seen with the cast and crew of Barroz in this picture. The shoot for this Malayalam movie has taken place in Kochi, Goa, Dehradun, Portugal, and Guinea. Now, the film will proceed to post-production and VFX work, which is the most crucial part of the film.

Being financed under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas, the film is based on the novel by Jijo Punnoose of the same name. Mohanlal will be playing the title role in the film, while Unni Mukundan, Maya, Paz Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Rafael Amargo, and Cesar Lorente Raton essay pivotal parts. Santosh Sivan is looking after the cinematography and the background score for the film has been rendered by Lydian Nadhaswaram.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has several films in the pipeline including Monster, Alone, Ram, L2: Empuraan and L353.

