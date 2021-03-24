Barroz: Mohanlal's directorial debut launched; Prithviraj attends the event, Tovino Thomas sends wishes

Prithviraj has been hinting that he will be acting in the directorial debut of Mohanlal and it is anticipated that he will be staring in this film.

In 2019, Mohanlal announced that he will be making his directorial debut with a film titled Barroz. Taking to his social media space, Mohanlal shared live videos from the launch as the film got rolled out today with a formal pooja. In the video, Prithviraj Sukumaran was also seen along with Lalettan. Earlier, while lauding Drishyam, Prithviraj Sukumaran hinted that he would be acting in Mohanlal’s directorial. However, it has not been officially announced yet.

Yesterday, Mohanlal shared a video while announcing the news where he stated that cinema is his life and livelihood and that he became a filmmaker without realising. Tovino Thomas, who wished the actor wrote “We have witnessed the magic of Mohanlal’s acting skills. The wait for the surprises from Mohanlal as a director starts today! All the best Laletta!” Amitabh Bachchan also congratulated Mohanlal on his directorial venture by tweeting, "T 3851 -Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture 'BARROZ'... success, prosperity and greater glory..."

Touted to be a children’s 3D fantasy thriller, the film has been generating interest in the past couple of weeks. Prithviraj shared a picture of “shooting script supervisor’s copy” marked confidential on social media. Barroz is written by Jijo Punnoose, while Santosh Sivan will crank the camera. It is anticipated that Mohanlal will play the role of a man guarding an ancient treasure belonging to D’Gama and waiting for the rightful heir to hand it over to.

