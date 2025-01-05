Barroz: Mohanlal's fantasy movie falls prey to piracy; full movie gets leaked online in HD quality

Mohanlal's directorial debut, Barroz, hit the big screens on Christmas, December 25, 2024. The film received mixed responses from audiences and performed below expectations at the box office. Unfortunately, the movie has fallen victim to piracy and has been leaked online on multiple platforms.

The HD versions of Barroz have been leaked online on piracy websites in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu languages. The movie can now be streamed or downloaded with just a click and is available in 1080p and 720p resolutions. Recently, several Malayalam films have fallen victim to piracy. Before Mohanlal's film, Marco and Sookshmadarshini were also leaked online.

Marco actor Unni Mukundan even appealed to his fans and urged them not to watch the leaked version of his movie. He wrote on his Instagram handle, "Please don't watch pirated movies. We are helpless. I'm feeling helpless. Only YOU can stop this. By not watching/downloading the films online. It's a request."

Recently, Mohanlal was roped in for a fun chat with Pinkvilla. During the chat, he opened up about his film Barroz and explained why it can never be adapted in other languages.

He said, "I said this is the first attempt from the Malayalam industry because only this film can be made in this manner. Otherwise, we remake all the films now. Recently, after this OTT thing, when we give to an OTT platform, we have to do it in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. However, we don’t release them theatrically as the distribution process is very big."

The Drishyam actor also explained his decision to release Barroz in 3D on limited screens. He said that the film was designed to be a 3D experience and should be watched in that format. He acknowledged that a 2D version exists and addressed questions about its release. He stated that creating a 3D film takes years of effort and is not an easy task. However, he added that they might release the 2D version if necessary.

