Barroz OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Mohanlal's fantasy movie online

Mohanlal's directorial debut, Barroz, hit the big screens on Christmas, December 25, last year. While the veteran actor had high expectations for the film, he was disappointed with its outcome due to the underwhelming response. However, the movie is now set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Barroz

Mohanlal's fantasy movie Barroz will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. The announcement was made by the OTT platform via their social media handles. They wrote, "The magic of Barroz: The Guardian of Treasures is coming soon to Disney+ Hotstar!" According to reports, the film is expected to make its digital debut during the last week of January 2025.

Official trailer and plot of Barroz

Barroz, directed and starring Mohanlal, tells the story of a loyal lieutenant who serves Portugal’s Da Gama kings. Set in 1663, Barroz is entrusted with a crucial mission by the king: to protect a treasure and ensure that it is handed over only to a descendant of Da Gama.

Over the years, Barroz fulfills his duty, safeguarding the treasure for 400 years. He becomes a spirit guardian, waiting for the right person to claim it. That person is Isabella, a young girl believed to be a descendant of Da Gama. She must now accept the treasure to fulfill Barroz's promise to the king, allowing the spirit to return to his world.

The film focuses on Isabella’s journey to accept the treasure, Barroz’s desire to return to his realm, and the adventures that unfold along the way.

Cast and crew of Barroz

The cast of Barroz features a talented ensemble, led by Mohanlal in the title role as Barroz. Maya Rao West portrays Isa Ron/Isabella da Gama. June Vig plays the role of young Isabella da Gama, while Nerea Camacho appears as adult Isa Ron in a cameo.

Other notable cast members include Tuhin Menon as Ron Madhav. Joshua Okesalako plays Muwesi Maria, an occultist, while Kallirroi Tziafeta portrays Theresa da Gama.

The dialogues for the film were written by Kalavoor Ravikumar. Meanwhile, the story is based on Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, a work by Jijo Punnoose.

